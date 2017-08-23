Hicks went 2-for-6 with a homer, three RBI and two runs in Tuesday's 13-4 crushing of the Tigers.

He'd scuffled through a six-game slump (2-for-23 with seven strikeouts) since his last homer, so it's nice to see an outburst like this from Hicks. It's worth keeping in mind that the young outfielder sported a .314/.423/.571 batting line with 10 homers and seven steals through his first 53 games before Achilles and oblique issues derailed his summer; he's the Yankees' unquestioned starter in center field, and another hot stretch to close out the season wouldn't be surprising.