Yankees' Aaron Hicks: Homers, drives home three in rout
Hicks went 2-for-6 with a homer, three RBI and two runs in Tuesday's 13-4 crushing of the Tigers.
He'd scuffled through a six-game slump (2-for-23 with seven strikeouts) since his last homer, so it's nice to see an outburst like this from Hicks. It's worth keeping in mind that the young outfielder sported a .314/.423/.571 batting line with 10 homers and seven steals through his first 53 games before Achilles and oblique issues derailed his summer; he's the Yankees' unquestioned starter in center field, and another hot stretch to close out the season wouldn't be surprising.
More News
-
Yankees' Aaron Hicks: Launches 11th homer of campaign Friday•
-
Yankees' Aaron Hicks: Returns day early Thursday•
-
Yankees' Aaron Hicks: Expected to return Friday•
-
Yankees' Aaron Hicks: Could return over weekend•
-
Yankees' Aaron Hicks: Takes live swings Saturday•
-
Yankees' Aaron Hicks: Rehab assignment on tap•
-
Bullpen Report: Relief Angels?
Is Juan Minaya a trustworthy option for the White Sox? Are Mark Melancon and Jeurys Familia...
-
Waivers: Giolito worth adding?
Lucas Giolito will make his 2017 debut Tuesday, but Scott White says he's not the prospect...
-
Waivers: Post-hype breakouts
You may have been too quick to write off these five red-hot players, but it's not too late...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
With the help of some platoon advantages, Chris Towers runs down 10 sleeper hitters you want...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
Chris Towers takes a look at the two-start pitching options for a thin Week 21, and admits...
-
Waivers: Lamet, pitching relief
With injuries piling up among starting pitchers, Chris Towers looks for some starters who can...