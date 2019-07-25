Hicks went 2-for-5 with a home run, two RBI and another run scored in Wednesday's victory over the Twins.

Hicks smacked a 425-foot homer off Jake Odorizzi in the third inning, then drove in an RBI single and plated another run in the fourth. The 29-year-old has been heating up, doubling his home run total from six to 12 over the month of July. Through 53 games this season, Hicks is batting .251/.338/.487 with 37 runs scored and 36 RBI.