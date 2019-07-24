Hicks went 2-for-5 with a home run, a walk, two RBI and two runs Tuesday in the Yankees' 14-12 win over the Twins in 10 innings.

Hicks' night was nice enough for fantasy purposes, but his greatest impact came on the defensive end in the bottom of the 10th. With two outs and the bases loaded for the Twins, Max Kepler struck a line drive off Chad Green that looked like it might reach the gap to clear the bases, but Hicks tracked the well-struck ball perfectly and made a backhanded catch to preserve the win. The highlight-reel play illustrates Hicks' value on the defensive end and should continue to lock him into the lineup on a regular basis even when he's slumping at the plate. Hicks struggled to get going offensively when he first returned from the injured list in mid-May, but he's been in a groove throughout July, slashing .311/.391/.639 with five home runs on the month.