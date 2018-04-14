Yankees' Aaron Hicks: Homers twice against Tigers
Hicks went 2-for-3 with a pair of home runs and three RBI in the Yankees' 8-6 win over the Tigers on Friday.
After going 0-for-4 in his return from the 10-day disabled list on Wednesday, Hicks tallied a pair of homers against Detroit starter Mike Fiers, including an inside-the-park round-tripper on a deep fly ball that hit off the wall and bounced into no-man's land away from the Tigers' outfielders. He looks healthy, so feel free to plug Hicks back into your lineup as he looks to build on a 2017 season that saw him slash .266/.372/.475 in 301 at-bats.
