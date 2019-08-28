Hicks (elbow) will be re-evaluated Friday to determine whether he can resume a throwing program, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Hicks has been shut down from throwing since landing on the injured list with the flexor strain Aug. 4, as manager Aaron Boone said the team is being conservative due to the proximity of the strain to the UCL. The 29-year-old has been limited to 59 games this season and has a .235/.325/.443 slash line with 12 home runs.