Hicks is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the White Sox, Coley Harvey of ESPN.com reports.

The Yankees are likely just giving Hicks a maintenance day after he started in each of the team's last nine games and hit only .188 over that stretch. Despite his lackluster production since returning from the injured list in mid-May, Hicks is the most likely candidate among the Yankees' outfielders to retain a full-time role once Giancarlo Stanton (shoulder) and Aaron Judge (oblique) are back in action. Stanton is on track to return from the IL on Tuesday, while Judge's reinstatement could come days later.