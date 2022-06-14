Hicks is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Rays.

After giving way to Marwin Gonzalez in left field in Sunday's 18-4 win over the Cubs, Hicks will cede his spot in the lineup to Matt Carpenter -- who serves as the designated hitter while Giancarlo Stanton moves into the outfield -- in Tuesday's series opener. Though Hicks has probably squandered some job security since the start of the season, he still appears to have a steady grip on an everyday role. He's helped his cause by getting off to a good start to June with a .314/.429/.400 slash line through his first 10 games this month.