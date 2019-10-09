Yankees' Aaron Hicks: In consideration for ALCS
Manager Aaron Boone confirmed Wednesday that Hicks (elbow) was in consideration for the ALCS roster, Mike Mazzeo of Yahoo Sports reports.
Hicks has been out of action since early August with an elbow strain. The outfielder himself said that he's ready to go Tuesday, as he's been throwing and hitting in rehab work in recent days. The Yankees sound at least willing to consider including him, but it's not yet clear if he's a favorite to make the squad.
