Yankees' Aaron Hicks: In mix for leadoff spot
Hicks is in the mix to bat leadoff for the Yankees this season, Brendan Kuty of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.
Manager Aaron Boone said he also likes the idea of Hicks' switch-hitting bat in the middle of the order to break up the team's stretch of righties, so nothing is set in stone. Hicks led off on 31 occasions last season, second on the team behind Brett Gardner, who led off on 107 occasions. The 35-year-old Gardner's numbers fell off last season, which could bump him down the order. Hicks has the on-base percentage of a classic leadoff hitter, as well as a bit of speed (11 steals last year).
