Hicks (shoulder) will man center field and bat fifth against the Royals on Thursday.

Hicks joined Wednesday's game as a defensive replacement and went 0-for-2 with a strikeout during the loss to Tampa Bay. That marked his first time back on the field since suffering a minor shoulder injury Monday. The outfielder has been slumping as of late, hitting just .120/.298/.217 with 14 strikeouts over his past 14 games.