Yankees' Aaron Hicks: Increases throwing distance
Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Tuesday in an appearance on MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM that Hicks (elbow) has been throwing long toss from 90-plus feet and is hitting soft-toss pitching from both sides of the plate.
Hicks is at about the six-and-a-half-month mark in his recovery from Tommy John surgery, a procedure that the Yankees estimated would sideline him for 8-to-10 months. With that timeline in mind, Hicks is seemingly on track to gain clearance for game action as soon as early July, potentially giving him an outside shot at cracking the Yankees' Opening Day roster depending on when Major League Baseball elects to begin its season. The eventual returns of Hicks and Aaron Judge (ribs) from the injuries that sidelined them throughout spring training will likely translate to more limited at-bats for the likes of Mike Tauchman, Miguel Andujar and Clint Frazier.
