site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: yankees-aaron-hicks-late-add-to-fridays-lineup | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Yankees' Aaron Hicks: Late add to Friday's lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Hicks was a late addition to Friday's lineup against the Cardinals.
Anthony Rizzo was scratched about a half hour before first pitch, so Hicks joined the lineup in center field, hitting ninth.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read
Scott White
• 10 min read