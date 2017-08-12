Hicks went 2-for-5 with a double and a two-run homer Friday against the Red Sox.

Hicks crushed his 11th homer of the season to pull the Yankees within one run in the eighth inning of a divisional victory. After missing over a month with an oblique injury, it didn't take him long to find his power stroke, and he continues to be an excellent fantasy option with a .286/.390/.519 slash line.