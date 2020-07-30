site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: yankees-aaron-hicks-launches-first-homer | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Yankees' Aaron Hicks: Launches first homer
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Hicks went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and a walk in a victory over Baltimore on Wednesday.
Hicks smoked a 373-foot home run to right field in the third inning for his first long ball of the season. Through four games, Hicks has gone 2-for-11 (.182) while striking out four times.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.