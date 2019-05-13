Hicks (back) was activated off the injured list as expected Monday and will lead off and play center field against the Orioles.

Hicks had battled back issues since early March. Durability concerns remain, but he should be a strong leadoff hitter when available, as he's hit .255/.368/.470 over the last two seasons. It remains to be seen if he'll head straight into an everyday role or if he'll need to be eased back into action.