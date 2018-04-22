Yankees' Aaron Hicks: Leading off Sunday
Hicks will start in center field and bat leadoff Sunday against the Blue Jays, Meredith Marakovits of YES Network reports.
The lefty-hitting Brett Gardner is receiving the day off with a southpaw in Jaime Garcia on the mound for Toronto, so the switch-hitting Hicks will assume leadoff duties for the first time this season. Hicks destroyed lefties to the tune of a .312/.389/.514 line (140 wRC+) last season and should make for a popular DFS target Sunday.
