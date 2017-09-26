Hicks is starting in center field and leading off Tuesday against the Rays, Meredith Marakovits of YES Network reports.

Hicks was reinstated from the 10-day DL prior to Tuesday's contest, and he'll make his first start since suffering an oblique injury Sept. 2. He's missed 61 games this season due to oblique injuries, but he's compiled a respectable .265/.367/.463 line in 82 games when healthy. The Yankees have already locked up a playoff spot, so Hicks should see plenty of opportunities to shake the rust off over the final six games, though he may not play everyday with Jacoby Ellsbury and Clint Frazier also in the mix. He'll face Blake Snell in his return to the lineup.