Hicks was removed from Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Red Sox with a right elbow injury and will undergo an MRI, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Hicks was pulled in favor of a pinch hitter during the eighth inning after hurting his elbow making a throw to third base. The extent of the injury should be clarified by the MRI, but the 29-year-old is still likely to be absent from the lineup for Sunday's series finale. According to Coley Harvey of ESPN.com, Hicks said he feels pain when throwing but not when doing anything else.