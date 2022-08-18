Hicks is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Blue Jays.

Now on the bench for the third straight contest and the fourth time in five games, Hicks appears to have faded into a fourth-outfielder role after slashing a dismal .158/.264/.158 over 24 games since the All-Star break. The Yankees will give Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre call-up Estevan Florial a second straight start in center field Thursday. Florial looks like he'll get the opportunity to prove he's worthy of an everyday role, at least until the Yankees get Harrison Bader (foot) back from the injured list in September.