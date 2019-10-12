Hicks is on the Yankees' ALCS roster.

Hicks missed time since the beginning of August with an elbow strain, so it's unclear whether he will resume his role in the starting lineup or whether the team will instead choose to use him off the bench as he works his way back into action. The 30-year-old hit .235/.325/.443 with 12 home runs over 59 games played in the regular season. To make room for Hicks on the 40-man roster, David Hale was designated for assignment.

