Hicks was diagnosed with a bruised right shin after exiting Tuesday's game versus the Reds, Kristie Ackert of the New York Daily News reports.

The veteran outfielder left during the third inning of Tuesday's contest after fouling a pitch off his shin, and he was diagnosed with a bruise after precautionary X-rays came back negative, per Bryan Hoch of MLB.com. Hicks should be considered day-to-day heading into Wednesday's contest.