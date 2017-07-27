Yankees' Aaron Hicks: Nearing rehab stint
Hicks (oblique) is expected to begin a rehab assignment following the team's current homestand, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
This timetable would line Hicks up to head to the minors sometime during the first week of August. No word has come forth as to how long the rehab stint will be, although if everything goes off without a hitch, he could return to the fray during the second week of the month.
