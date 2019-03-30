Manager Aaron Boone said Saturday that Hicks (back) feels "really good" and could resume baseball activities soon, Brendan Kuty of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.

Hicks opened the season on the 10-day injured list and won't be ready for activation when first eligible next week. The Yankees probably won't set a firm target date for Hicks' season debut until he's able to play in simulated or minor-league rehab games on back-to-back days without any discomfort. In the meantime, Brett Gardner will serve as the everyday center fielder in Hicks' stead, creating regular spots in the lineup for both Luke Voit and Greg Bird.