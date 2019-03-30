Yankees' Aaron Hicks: Nearing return to activities
Manager Aaron Boone said Saturday that Hicks (back) feels "really good" and could resume baseball activities soon, Brendan Kuty of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.
Hicks opened the season on the 10-day injured list and won't be ready for activation when first eligible next week. The Yankees probably won't set a firm target date for Hicks' season debut until he's able to play in simulated or minor-league rehab games on back-to-back days without any discomfort. In the meantime, Brett Gardner will serve as the everyday center fielder in Hicks' stead, creating regular spots in the lineup for both Luke Voit and Greg Bird.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 2
Looking for a hitter to round out your lineup? Scott White shares the best the waiver wire...
-
Two-start pitchers rankings for Week 2
Week 2 (April 1-7) is the first to feature a full slate of two-start pitchers. Scott White...
-
FBT Podcast: Analyzing opening day
How much to believe from an unbelievable opening day? The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast breaks...
-
Chris Sale concerns overblown
Of all the surprising opening day performances, perhaps none got the attention of Chris Sale's...
-
Stuff that matters from opening day
From disastrous aces to surprise saves to shocking lineup decisions to Dodgers home runs, Scott...
-
Managing opening expectations
What's the difference between reacting to the earliest days of the season and overreacting...