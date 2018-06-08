Hicks is out of the lineup against the Mets on Friday.

With no designated hitter available in the National League park, manager Aaron Boone has elected to place Hicks on the bench and give Giancarlo Stanton a start in left field in order to get his bat in the lineup. Through 44 games this season, Hicks is hitting .253/.355/.443 with six home runs, 26 RBI and six stolen bases.