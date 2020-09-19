site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: yankees-aaron-hicks-not-in-lineup-saturday-758657 | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Yankees' Aaron Hicks: Not in lineup Saturday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Hicks isn't in the lineup Saturday against the Red Sox.
Hicks drew starts in each of the past seven games and reached base in each of those contests. He'll get a breather Saturday as Brett Gardner shifts to center field with Clint Frazier starting in left.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 4 min read