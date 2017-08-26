Yankees' Aaron Hicks: Not in Saturday lineup
Hicks is out of the lineup Saturday against Seattle.
Hicks will receive a day off for the first time since coming back from the DL (oblique) on Aug. 9, while Jacoby Ellsbury picks up a start in his place. During that span, Hicks is hitting .172/.257/.359 with three home runs and 11 RBI.
