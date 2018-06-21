Hicks is out of Thursday's lineup against the Mariners.

Hicks will receive a standard day off following 11 straight starts while Clint Frazier gets the assignment in center field for the series finale. Over 56 games this year, Hicks is hitting .251/.345/.467 with 10 home runs, 32 RBI and six stolen bases. Look for him to return to the starting nine for Friday's contest.

