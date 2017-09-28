Play

Hicks is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Rays.

Hicks will get the day off after starting the past two games -- which came on the heels of a three-week stay on the DL (oblique) -- as manager Joe Girardi will give his outfielder a little rest. In his place, Jacoby Ellsbury draws the start in center, while batting seventh in the order.

