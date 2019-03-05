Yankees' Aaron Hicks: Not in Tuesday's lineup
Hicks (back) is not in the lineup for Tuesday's spring game against the Braves, according to Lindsey Adler of The Athletic.
Hicks was hoping to be able to play in Tuesday's contest, but he will instead get another day to give his sore back some rest.
