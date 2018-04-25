Hicks is out of the lineup against the Twins on Wednesday, Coley Harvey of ESPN reports.

Hicks will get the day off following eight straight starts. Manager Aaron Boone elected to give Gary Sanchez a rest from behind the plate as Wednesday's designated hitter, shifting Giancarlo Stanton to a spot in the outfield. Over 11 games this season, Hicks is hitting .270/.426/.459 with two home runs and six RBI.