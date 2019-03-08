Hicks (back) is likely to be held out through Monday's off day, James Wagner of The New York Times reports.

Manager Aaron Boone indicated Thursday that Hicks had "significantly improved" and was eyeing a return this weekend, but will instead remain out until Tuesday's game against the Orioles, at least. The 29-year-old resumed swinging a bat but still has some discomfort as he continues to nurse a stiff back.