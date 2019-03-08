Yankees' Aaron Hicks: Not returning this weekend
Hicks (back) is likely to be held out through Monday's off day, James Wagner of The New York Times reports.
Manager Aaron Boone indicated Thursday that Hicks had "significantly improved" and was eyeing a return this weekend, but will instead remain out until Tuesday's game against the Orioles, at least. The 29-year-old resumed swinging a bat but still has some discomfort as he continues to nurse a stiff back.
More News
-
Yankees' Aaron Hicks: Eyes weekend return•
-
Yankees' Aaron Hicks: Unconcerned but not close to return•
-
Yankees' Aaron Hicks: Not in Tuesday's lineup•
-
Yankees' Aaron Hicks: Sitting with back stiffness•
-
Yankees' Aaron Hicks: Gets seven-year extension•
-
Yankees' Aaron Hicks: In mix for leadoff spot•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Can Bieber live up to the hype?
Shane Bieber is a popular sleeper these days, but he'll need to change some things if he's...
-
Breakouts 2.0
Looking for big impact in the middle rounds of your draft? Scott White says these players are...
-
Busts 2.0
An ace closer joins Scott White's star-studded lists of busts for 2019, which is already headlined...
-
Sleepers 2.0
How close are Pete Alonso and Nick Senzel to contributing in the majors? Close enough that...
-
Spring Notes: Are Knebel, Stripling in?
Is Corey Knebel the Brewers closer by default? Is Brad Peacock back in the rotation conversation?...