Hicks (elbow) said he isn't ruling out a return at some point during the playoffs, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Hicks, who has been sidelined since early August with elbow pain, recently extended his throwing distance out to 120 feet. While a return during the postseason seems like a long shot, the outfielder wouldn't rule out the possibility should the Yankees make a deep enough run.

