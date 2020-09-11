site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Yankees' Aaron Hicks: Not starting afternoon game
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Hicks will sit for the first of Friday's two games against the Orioles.
It shouldn't be a surprise to see the fragile outfielder not tasked with starting twice in one day. Brett Gardner slides to center field in his absence, with Mike Tauchman starting in left.
