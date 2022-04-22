site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Yankees' Aaron Hicks: Not starting Friday
RotoWire Staff
Apr 22, 2022
2:59 pm ET
Hicks will sit Friday against the Guardians.
Hicks hits the bench after starting six straight games, a stretch in which he went 4-for-20 with a .520 OPS. Aaron Judge will slide to center field in his absence, with Giancarlo Stanton starting in right and DJ LeMahieu serving as the designated hitter.
