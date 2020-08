Hicks (calf) will be on the bench for Monday's game against the Rays, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Hicks dealt with cramping in both of his calves in the second half of Sunday's doubleheader against the Mets and was forced to leave the game. The issue doesn't sound like a particularly serious one, but he'll miss at least one game. Brett Gardner shifts to center field in his absence, with Mike Tauchman starting in left.