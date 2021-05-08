site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: yankees-aaron-hicks-not-starting-saturday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Yankees' Aaron Hicks: Not starting Saturday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Hicks isn't starting Saturday's game against Washington.
Hicks had gone 5-for-10 with a double, three runs and two RBI in the last three games. Brett Gardner will take over in center field and bat fifth.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 5 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 6 min read