Yankees' Aaron Hicks: Not starting second game
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Hicks isn't in the lineup for the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Phillies.
Hicks went 1-for-3 with a walk in Game 1 of Wednesday's doubleheader, but he'll play a bench role for the second contest. Mike Tauchman will start in center field in his place, batting sixth.
