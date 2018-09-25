Yankees' Aaron Hicks: Not starting Tuesday
Hicks (hamstring) is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Rays, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.
Hicks left Monday's game with a tight left hamstring, an injury which will wind up costing him at least one start. Whether or not it will force him to miss more time should become clear once the results of Tuesday's MRI are known. Brett Gardner starts in his place in center field.
