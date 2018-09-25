Yankees' Aaron Hicks: Nursing hamstring injury
Hicks exited Monday's game against the Rays due to a tight left hamstring, Marc Carig of The Athletic reports.
Hicks appeared to be running with a bit of a limp while making his way to first base on a fielder's choice, per David Lennon of Newsday. Hicks was replaced in the following inning by Brett Gardner in center field. The injury doesn't appear to be overly serious, although the Yankees figure to proceed with caution as the regular season nears a close. New York will want to ensure Hicks is healthy in time for the wild-card game next week.
