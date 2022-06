HIcks went 2-for-3 with two walks and two runs in Tuesday's 10-4 win over the Twins.

HIcks reached in four of his five plate appearances in the victory, and he came around to score in each of the fifth and eighth innings. This was his fourth multi-hit performance in his past 13 games, though he hasn't recorded an extra-base hit in that span. In fact, Hicks' last hit that wasn't a single came May 13 -- a span of 20 games.