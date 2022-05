Hicks went 2-for-2 with two walks and a run in a 3-0 victory against the Royals on Saturday.

Hicks walked in the second and fourth innings while singling in the sixth and eighth to record his best game at the dish this season. The perfect outing increased his seasonal line to .306/.426/.367 as the 32-year-old has more walks (10) than strikeouts (9) though just one of his 15 hits has gone for extra bases.