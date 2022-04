Hicks went 2-for-3 with a run and a walk in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Orioles.

Hicks again worked as a catalyst atop the Yankees' order, reaching base three times and scoring the New York's first run. The only downside of his performance was a missed opportunity on the basepaths, as he was thrown out trying to steal in the first inning. The outfielder is tied for second on the team with five walks on the season and has posted an excellent .348/.464/.478 slash line through 29 plate appearances.