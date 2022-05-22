site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Yankees' Aaron Hicks: On bench for nightcap
Hicks isn't starting in the second game of Sunday's doubleheader against the White Sox.
Hicks went 2-for-4 with a strikeout in Sunday's matinee, but he'll get a breather in the second game of the twin bill. Estevan Florial will take over in center field and bat sixth.
