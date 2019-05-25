Hicks will sit for the second game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Royals.

Hicks went 1-for-4 with a walk and a pair of runs in the afternoon contest. It's no surprise that he won't be asked to play two games in one day just 10 days after returning from a long absence due to back issues. Brett Gardner starts in center field, with Cameron Maybin starting in left.

