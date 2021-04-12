site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Yankees' Aaron Hicks: On bench Monday
RotoWire Staff
Hicks will sit Monday against the Blue Jays.
Hicks sits for the second time this season. He's gotten off to a slow start at the plate, hitting .129/.250/.226 through 36 plate appearances. Mike Tauchman starts in center field in his absence.
