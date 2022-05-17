site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Yankees' Aaron Hicks: On bench Tuesday
RotoWire Staff
May 17, 2022
Hicks will sit Tuesday against the Orioles.
Hicks has slumped hard over his last 11 games, hitting .069/.250/.103, though he's at least pitched in with three steals over that stretch and has a promising 7:8 BB:K. Aaron Judge will slide to center field in his absence.
