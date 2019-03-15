HIcks (back) may not be ready by Opening Day according to general manager Brian Cashman, Randy Miller of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.

Hicks himself said Friday that he expects to be ready by Opening Day, but the team evidently feels differently. Should he require a trip to the injured list, a path would open up for both Luke Voit and Greg Bird to make the Opening Day roster, with one filling a designated hitter role, pushing Giancarlo Stanton to left field and Brett Gardner to center. Alternatively, Clint Frazier could spend time as the team's starting center fielder.