Hicks (wrist) will undergo surgery and will be sidelined indefinitely, Pete Caldera of The Bergen Record reports.

The 31-year-old has been on anti-inflammatories for the past week while deciding whether to undergo surgery for a torn wrist tendon sheath, and he's now decided to go under the knife. Hicks doesn't have an official timeline for this return, but his rehab will be measured in months, not weeks, so it's safe to ruled him out for the foreseeable future. He could end up missing the rest of the 2021 campaign.