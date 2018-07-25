Yankees' Aaron Hicks: Out of lineup in series finale
Hicks, who suffered a shoulder injury while sliding into second base in Monday's 7-6 loss to the Rays, is out of the lineup for the series finale Wednesday, Coley Harvey of ESPN.com reports.
Hicks was on the bench for Tuesday's 4-0 win after he reported weakness in the shoulder earlier that day, but he indicated he felt much better Wednesday. The outfielder will work out prior to the contest and will be available off the bench, suggesting he's in little danger of landing on the 10-day disabled list. Expect Hicks to rejoin the starting nine at some point during the Yankees' four-game series with the Royals that begins Thursday.
