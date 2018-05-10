Yankees' Aaron Hicks: Out of lineup Thursday
Hicks is not in the lineup against the Red Sox on Thursday.
Hicks will receive a day off following five straight starts as Giancarlo Stanton gets the nod in left field and Miguel Andujar serves as the team's DH. Expect Hicks to be back in the lineup for Friday's series opener versus Oakland on Friday.
More News
-
Grade the trade
Did you win your trade? Or should it be vetoed? Chris Towers grades nine deals, and includes...
-
Waivers: Take DeShields seriously
Delino DeSheilds has yet to fully prove himself, but as a rare source of steals, he should...
-
Prospects: Time to stash Vlad?
Vladimir Guerrero is making headlines at Double-A, but could the 19-year-old get the call sometime...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Acuna climbs
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Podcast: Worryometer Wednesday
Fantasy owners are fed up with some struggling hitters and pitchers. We’ll weigh in with our...
-
Waivers: Picking a closer in Toronto
Heath Cummings looks at the closer options in Toronto and other waiver wire adds.